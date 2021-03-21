West Bengal Assembly Elections | Modi pats Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

The development triggered speculation on whether the BJP is going to put faith in Mr. Ghosh if it gets the desired numbers to form the government

While the BJP is fighting polls in West Bengal without any formal announcement of the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday heaped praises on State’s party president Dilip Ghosh while addressing a rally. The development triggered speculation on whether the BJP is going to put faith in Mr. Ghosh if it gets the desired numbers to form the government.

The Trinamool Congress leadership, however, said that the PM was trying to placate Mr. Ghosh after his name was not there among those contesting polls in the State. The Bengal BJP is caught in a debate of who is more important to the party — old timers or those who defected from the Trinamool.