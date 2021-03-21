West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Modi pats Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: BJP Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh (L) with party leader Sabyasachi Dutta(C) and West Bengal State BJP President Dilip Ghosh(L) during a BJP joining event, in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_10_2021_000208A)  

While the BJP is fighting polls in West Bengal without any formal announcement of the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday heaped praises on State’s party president Dilip Ghosh while addressing a rally. The development triggered speculation on whether the BJP is going to put faith in Mr. Ghosh if it gets the desired numbers to form the government.

The Trinamool Congress leadership, however, said that the PM was trying to placate Mr. Ghosh after his name was not there among those contesting polls in the State. The Bengal BJP is caught in a debate of who is more important to the party — old timers or those who defected from the Trinamool.

Related Topics
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly Elections | CAA won't be implemented, says Left Front manifesto

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Bengal CID takes over probe into Nandigram incident

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Left-Congress alliance with ISF needed to break Hindu-Muslim binary, says Mohammed Salim

West Bengal Assembly Elections | From land movement to industry, Singur’s resistance has come full circle

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Bowl out BJP in Bengal to defeat them nationally, says Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata didi runs school of brutality, says Modi

West Bengal Assembly Elections | The road to the Matua vote is through Dhaka

West Bengal Assembly polls | 25% candidates in Phase-I of Bengal elections have declared criminal records, says ADR report

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Free polls not possible with a biased Election Commission, says Trinamool

West Bengal Assembly polls | Don’t vote for Left and Congress, Mamata tells “Marxist friends”

West Bengal Assembly polls | Over 50,000 personnel deployed, says CRPF chief

West Bengal Assembly polls | Two BJP candidates decline nomination

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP announces 148 candidates; Mukul Roy fielded from Krishnanagar Uttar

West Bengal Assembly Elections | In West Bengal, there is a syndicate raj, goonda raj, mafia raj, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP leaders lure voters with bagful of cash during polls, they are absent during crisis: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Assembly polls | Modi takes a dig at Trinamool’s poll slogan

West Bengal Assembly elections | ISF fields candidates from across religions, castes

West Bengal Assembly Elections | 10 years on, Mamata pushes tough rebranding

West Bengal Assembly polls | Sisir Adhikari joining BJP a matter of time, says Suvendu

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2021 5:03:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/west-bengal-assembly-elections-modi-pats-bengal-bjp-chief-dilip-ghosh/article34121456.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY