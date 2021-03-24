West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly elections | EC revises rule for polling agents

The eight-phase election for the 294 seat West Bengal Assembly will be held between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.   | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

The Election Commission of India has decided to revise its rules for polling agents, allowing a party to nominate an agent for any booth within the Assembly segment where the person is a voter, a senior official said on Tuesday. Earlier, a polling agent had to be a voter of the booth where he was to be an agent.

“This new rule will help the political parties to appoint one polling agent to each booth, since amid the pandemic getting agents may be difficult,” he said.

The number of polling stations in West Bengal has increased from 78,903 in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to 1,01,790 for the 2021 Assembly election.

Meanwhile, fearing that bike rallies may intimidate electorates, the poll panel has decided not to allow bike rallies 72 hours before polling, the official said.

