West Bengal Assembly elections | EC orders transfer of two police officers

31 March 2021 09:42 IST

The State will vote in the second phase on April 1

The Election Commission has ordered the transfer of the sub-divisional police officer of West Bengal's Haldia and the circle inspector of Mahishadal in the state's Purba Medinipur district to non-election assignments following inputs provided by its special observers.

In separate letters to the chief secretary and the chief electoral officer of West Bengal on Tuesday, the EC said SDPO, Haldia, Barun Baidya should be replaced by Uttam Mitra. Similarly, Circle Inspector, Mahishadal, Bichitra Bikas Roy should be replaced by Inspector, Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench, Sirshendu Das.

Assembly elections are being held in West Bengal in eight phases. While the first phase of polling for the elections was held on March 27, the second phase will be held on April 1.