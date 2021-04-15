West Bengal Assembly elections | Coronavirus-positive Congress candidate Rezaul Haque dies at Kolkata hospital

Rezaul Haque. Photo: Twitter/@BPSinghINC_

Kolkata

15 April 2021 17:59 IST

Rezaul Haque is Congress party’s nominee from Samsherganj Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district

Congress candidate Rezaul Haque, who tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago, died at a hospital in Kolkata early on April 15, Health Department sources said.

Haque, 46, the party’s nominee from Samsherganj Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, was initially admitted to a private hospital in Jangipur on April 14 following bouts of breathing trouble, they said.

He was later referred to a medical facility in Kolkata after his condition deteriorated at night.

Haque died around 5 a.m., the sources said.

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury condoled his death and said the Election Commission of India (ECI) should take note of the various instances of violation of safety protocols at poll rallies.

“I have written to the commission, stating how Covid regulations are being violated. We need to raise the awareness level,” Mr. Chowdhury said.

Meanwhile, the EC countermanded polling for the Samsherganj seat and said the future course of action over voting would be decided soon.

“The entire electoral exercise for the constituency will be conducted from scratch for this seat. Discussions over it are underway,” an EC official said.