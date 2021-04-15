West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly elections | Coronavirus-positive Congress candidate Rezaul Haque dies at Kolkata hospital

Rezaul Haque. Photo: Twitter/@BPSinghINC_  

Congress candidate Rezaul Haque, who tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago, died at a hospital in Kolkata early on April 15, Health Department sources said.

Haque, 46, the party’s nominee from Samsherganj Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, was initially admitted to a private hospital in Jangipur on April 14 following bouts of breathing trouble, they said.

He was later referred to a medical facility in Kolkata after his condition deteriorated at night.

Haque died around 5 a.m., the sources said.

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury condoled his death and said the Election Commission of India (ECI) should take note of the various instances of violation of safety protocols at poll rallies.

“I have written to the commission, stating how Covid regulations are being violated. We need to raise the awareness level,” Mr. Chowdhury said.

Meanwhile, the EC countermanded polling for the Samsherganj seat and said the future course of action over voting would be decided soon.

“The entire electoral exercise for the constituency will be conducted from scratch for this seat. Discussions over it are underway,” an EC official said.

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly Elections | CEO calls meet with parties on COVID-19

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Ban Modi, Shah from campaigning in Bengal, Trinamool tells EC

West Bengal Assembly Elections | I am addressing not only Muslim concerns but of all the poor and dispossessed: Abbas Siddique

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP will destroy Bengal’s culture: Rahul Gandhi

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP will not get even 70 seats: Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Modi’s personal attacks on Mamata raise eyebrows

West Bengal Assembly polls | BJP again promises permanent solution to Gorkha issue

Amit Shah interview | ‘BJP will take lead in Kolkata presidency area’

West Bengal Assembly polls | TMC, Cong, Left depend on outsiders, says Amit Shah

West Bengal Assembly Elections | ECI lets off Suvendu Adhikari with warning for communal speech

West Bengal Assembly elections | EC notice to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh over Sitalkuchi comments

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata Banerjee holds silent protest against Election Commission ban

W.B. Assembly polls | EC bars BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours

WB Assembly polls | Violence intrinsically linked to polls in West Bengal, say experts

West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 | Mamata Banerjee barred from campaigning for 24 hours

West Bengal Assembly elections | Sitalkuchi deaths: Impose ban on Bengal BJP president, Mamata tells EC

West Bengal Assembly elections | Trinamool Congress insulting Scheduled Castes in State: PM Modi

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Bengal BJP president warns of more Sitalkuchi-like shootings, draws condemnation

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Cooch Behar incident result of conspiracy hatched by BJP to intimidate voters, says Mamata

West Bengal Elections | Cooch Behar killings turning point, BJP to be routed from north Bengal: Bimal Gurung
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2021 6:01:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/west-bengal-assembly-elections-coronavirus-positive-congress-candidate-rezaul-haque-dies-at-kolkata-hospital/article34326887.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY