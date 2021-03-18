West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP announces 148 candidates; Mukul Roy fielded from Krishnanagar Uttar

New Delhi

Party names folk artiste Ashim Sarkar from Haringhata and scientist Gobhardhan Das from Purbasthali Uttar.

The BJP on March 18 announced 148 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections, including the party's vice-president Mukul Roy and its former State unit head Rahul Sinha.

The party continued with its strategy of fielding personalities from different walks of life and sitting MPs as it named folk artiste Ashim Sarkar from the Haringhata Assembly seat and scientist Gobhardhan Das from the Purbasthali Uttar.

The party has fielded Mr. Sinha from Habra and Mr. Roy from the Krishnanagar Uttar seat. Mr. Roy is a former Union Minister and ex-Trinamool Congress leader.

The BJP has so far announced five sitting MPs including an Union Minister as its candidates for Assembly polls in the State.