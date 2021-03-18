West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP announces 148 candidates; Mukul Roy fielded from Krishnanagar Uttar

BJP leader Mukul Roy interacts with the media in Kolkata on February 27, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on March 18 announced 148 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections, including the party's vice-president Mukul Roy and its former State unit head Rahul Sinha.

The party continued with its strategy of fielding personalities from different walks of life and sitting MPs as it named folk artiste Ashim Sarkar from the Haringhata Assembly seat and scientist Gobhardhan Das from the Purbasthali Uttar.

The party has fielded Mr. Sinha from Habra and Mr. Roy from the Krishnanagar Uttar seat. Mr. Roy is a former Union Minister and ex-Trinamool Congress leader.

The BJP has so far announced five sitting MPs including an Union Minister as its candidates for Assembly polls in the State.

Comments
Related Articles

‘People of Bengal will choose between two models of governance, two kinds of leadership’

BJP leaders lure voters with bagful of cash during polls, they are absent during crisis: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Assembly polls | Modi takes a dig at Trinamool’s poll slogan

West Bengal Assembly elections | ISF fields candidates from across religions, castes

West Bengal Assembly Elections | 10 years on, Mamata pushes tough rebranding

West Bengal Assembly polls | Sisir Adhikari joining BJP a matter of time, says Suvendu

West Bengal Assembly polls | Trinamool Congress manifesto promises universal basic income, student credit card

West Bengal Assembly polls | Rajya Sabha chairman accepts Swapan Dasgupta's resignation

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP wanted me to keep indoors before polls: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Assembly elections | Protests, violence continue to rock BJP

West Bengal Assembly elections | Attempt to belittle institution, EC says in response to Mamata

West Bengal Assembly elections | No cakewalk for celeb candidates this time in Bengal

W.B. Assembly polls | BJP bigwigs make religion a poll plank during West Bengal campaign

West Bengal Assembly polls | Mamata says BJP is interfering in the functioning of Election Commission
Nominated member Swapan Dasgupta speaks in the Rajya Sabha on July 19, 2017.

W.B. Assembly polls | After TMC cites rule, Swapan Dasgupta resigns from Rajya Sabha

West Bengal Assembly elections | Protests in Bengal BJP over candidates

West Bengal Assembly polls | Suvendu asks EC to reject Mamata’s papers

West Bengal Assembly polls | I am a street fighter and suffered many injuries in life, says Mamata

West Bengal Assembly elections | What about the pain of families of slain BJP supporters, Amit Shah asks Mamata

West Bengal Assembly elections | TMC MLA Debashree Roy quits party after being denied poll ticket
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 18, 2021 9:04:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/west-bengal-assembly-elections-bjp-announces-148-candidates-mukul-roy-fielded-from-krishnanagar-uttar/article34101907.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY