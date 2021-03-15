West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly elections | Abbas Siddique’s ISF announces candidates for 20 seats

Abbas Siddiqui. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Abbas Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front (ISF), an alliance partner of the Left Front and the Congress in the State, on March 14 announced the names of candidates for 20 constituencies in the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

ISF president Simul Soren will contest from Haripal in Hooghly district, while Mohammed Iqbal and Nuruzzaman will be the party’s candidates from Entally and Metiabruz, respectively, it said in a statement.

ISF is yet to announce the names of candidates from Canning Purba, Jangipara, Bhangar, Madhyamgram, Haroa and Mayureshwar — the seats it has identified to fight from as a part of the alliance.

The party said that it announced the names of 20 candidates from among the 26 seats for which it has an alliance with the Left Front.

While the Left Front has given 30 seats to the ISF from its kitty, the Congress, from which the Siddique-led party demanded 15 seats, has agreed to give it only eight from its share.

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Comments
Related Articles

BJP will usher in real change in West Bengal, says Amit Shah

West Bengal Assembly polls | Farmer leaders, civil rights activists campaign against BJP

Nandigram incident | ECI suspends Director Security, SP for failing to protect Mamata

West Bengal Assembly polls | Four MPs, actors and dissident TMC leaders in BJP list

Assembly elections | BJP announces star-studded list of candidates

West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 | 'Opportunists' who gave promotions to officers responsible for Nandigram police firing have no right to seek votes: Suvendu

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata Banerjee leads rally on a wheelchair

West Bengal Assembly elections | TMC postpones release of manifesto for third time

Chose to fight anti-Bengal forces in Nandigram as mark of respect to martyrs: Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Samyukt Kisan Morcha urges people not to vote for BJP

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Was Mamata’s injury orchestrated, asks Union Minister

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP has to win Bengal to expand ideological footprint, secure eastern borders: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal Assembly polls | Nandigram’s own daughters divided ahead of polls

CPI leader D. Raja defends poll tie-ups in Tamil Nadu, Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Yashwant Sinha joins Trinamool Congress

Teach BJP a lesson, farm unions tell voters in Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections | G-23 top leaders not in Congress’s star campaigners list

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata Banerjee discharged from hospital

TMC submits memorandum to ECI on Mamata incident

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Suvendu Adhikari files nomination from Nandigram in high-stakes battle against Mamata Banerjee
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2021 5:04:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/west-bengal-assembly-elections-abbas-siddiques-isf-announces-candidates-for-20-seats/article34070639.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY