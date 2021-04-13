W.B. Assembly polls | Mamata goes on dharna against EC ban on campaign

Kolkata

13 April 2021 13:12 IST

Mamata Banerjee arrived at Mayo road in Kolkata around 11.40 a.m. and began her sit-in next to a Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at the venue

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday sat on a dharna to protest against the Election Commission (EC)’s decision to bar her from campaign for 24 hours beginning 8 p.m. on April 12.

A few minutes before 12.00 p.m., Ms. Banerjee arrived at the venue and sat alone on a wheelchair in front of a table with books on it. She scribbled notes on paper and also painted on canvas.

Hundreds of Trinamool Congress supporters, including women, arrived at the venue and waited in silence. There was also a large number of police personnel in the area.

Within minutes of the EC order on Monday, the Chief Minister announced her decision to protest.

“To protest against the undemocratic and unconstitutional decision of the Election Commission of India, I will sit on dharna tomorrow at Gandhi Murti, Kolkata from 12 noon,” Ms. Banerjee said on social media.

The Trinamool chairperson was scheduled to address four rallies in the day, two in Nadia and two in North 24 Parganas, which had to be cancelled because of the ban.

In a five-page order on Monday, the EC expressed dissatisfaction at Ms. Banerjee’s response to the notices it had sent to her on April 7 and April 8, for violation of the provisions of Model Code of Conduct, Section 123(3) and (3A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, among others.

The notice on April 7 was related to her remarks that urged people of minority community not to allow any split of votes and on April 8 about remarks directed towards Central forces, in which she asked people to surround (gherao) the forces.

The last occasion Ms. Banerjee sat on a dharna was in February 2019 when the Central Bureau of Investigation came knocking at the doors of the then Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.