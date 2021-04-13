West Bengal

W.B. Assembly polls | Mamata stages dharna in Kolkata to protest against EC’s campaign ban

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee resorts to a sit-in protest near a Gandhi Statue at Mayo Road, in Kolkata, West Bengal on April 13, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Sahay Singh

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on April 13 sat on a dharna in the heart of the city to protest against the Election Commission’s “unconstitutional” decision to ban her from campaigning for 24 hours.

Ms. Banerjee, still confined to a wheelchair owing to the injuries she sustained last month, arrived at Mayo road in Kolkata around 11.40 a.m. and began her sit-in next to a Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at the venue.

No TMC leaders or supporters were spotted nearby.

A senior TMC leader, when approached, said, “No party leaders are allowed near the site of the protest. She is sitting there alone.” The Election Commission has barred Ms. Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours from Monday 8 p.m. for her remarks against Central forces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones.

Ms. Banerjee, lashing out at the poll panel, had said on Twitter that she would hold a protest against the poll panel’s “unconstitutional and undemocratic” decision.

The TMC boss is scheduled to address two rallies after 8 p.m. on April 13 — one at Barasat and the other at Bidhanangar.

Meanwhile, a defence official in Kolkata said that the area where Ms. Banerjee is staging a protest belongs to the Army, and the TMC was yet to receive permission for the programme.

“Just to keep everyone informed, we have received an application from the TMC for a no-objection certificate at 9:40 a.m. today. It is still under process,” the defence spokesperson said.

