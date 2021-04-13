West Bengal

W.B. Assembly polls: EC bars BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours

BJP leader Rahul Sinha. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 13 barred BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours for his alleged remarks that the Central forces should have killed eight rather than four people in Sitalkuchi in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district during the ongoing Assembly polls.

The ban begins at 12 noon on April 13 and will remain in force till 12 noon of April 15, the order said.

“Commission hereby strongly condemns the above statements made by Rahul Sinha, BJP, and sternly warns him to be careful from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force,” according to an order.

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Comments
Related Articles

WB Assembly polls | Violence intrinsically linked to polls in West Bengal, say experts

West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 | Mamata Banerjee barred from campaigning for 24 hours

West Bengal Assembly elections | Sitalkuchi deaths: Impose ban on Bengal BJP president, Mamata tells EC

West Bengal Assembly elections | Trinamool Congress insulting Scheduled Castes in State: PM Modi

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Bengal BJP president warns of more Sitalkuchi-like shootings, draws condemnation

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Cooch Behar incident result of conspiracy hatched by BJP to intimidate voters, says Mamata

West Bengal Elections | Cooch Behar killings turning point, BJP to be routed from north Bengal: Bimal Gurung

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Amit Shah blames Mamata Banerjee for Cooch Behar poll violence

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Electoral battle moves from purely rural to urban centres

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata speaks to families of Cooch Behar victims over phone, calls it ‘genocide’

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Election Commission bans political leaders from visiting Cooch Behar for 72 hours; orders repoll in one polling station

West Bengal Assembly Elections | CISF, police fire in ‘self defence’ amid Bengal poll violence

Security personnel keep vigil at a polling station after Election Commission ordered stopping the voting exercise at polling station number 126 in Sitalkuchi, where clashes erupted between locals and central forces, at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Assembly polls | Mamata blames Amit Shah for Cooch Behar deaths

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Violence mars fourth phase of polling; 5 killed

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee trade charges as campaign gets high-pitched

West Bengal Assembly Elections | 793 companies of security forces for fourth phase

25% candidates in Bengal phase-V polls face criminal cases

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Those who believe in democracy support the Samyukta Morcha, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Crucible of ISF, Bhangar reflects experiment in Muslim politics

West Bengal Assembly Elections | EC notice to Mamata over comments on Central forces

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 13, 2021 12:51:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/wb-assembly-polls-ec-bars-bjp-leader-rahul-sinha-from-campaigning-for-48-hours/article34309130.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY