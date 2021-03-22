West Bengal

W.B. Assembly polls | BJP making false poll promise of free ration, will not fulfil it: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Polls, in Purba Medinipur on March 21, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 22 accused the BJP of making a false promise to supply free ration ahead of the Assembly elections in the State and said the saffron party will “never fulfil this”.

Addressing a rally Kotulpur in Bankura district, she described the BJP as a “party of outsiders”, and alleged that it is bringing “goondas to create terror” in the State.

“The BJP has made a false promise of free supply of ration. It will never fulfil this.

“BJP goons will come to your house and seek votes for their party. Be ready with household utensils to chase away such people if they threaten you,” the TMC chief said during the election rally.

Accusing the BJP of issuing diktat to women about what to wear and what to eat, the CM also said, “They will make you think that Narendra Modi is bigger than B.R. Ambedkar.” “Have you seen how a cricket stadium in Gujarat was renamed after Modi? One day, they will change the name of the country. They are selling PSUs to private parties,” she said.

Alleging that the Congress and the Left Front have a deal with the BJP, Ms. Banerjee said, “CPI(M) goons unleashed terror in Kotulpur, Chomkaitala, Jairambati areas when I was in opposition. They had attacked me and are now with the BJP.”

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly polls | BJP’s manifesto for Bengal promises job quota for women, CAA

West Bengal Assmebly elections | Modi, Mamata trade barbs on campaign trail

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata blames self for not recognising 'true face' of Adhikari family

Shah slams Mamata's 'appeasement politics', says no curb to be imposed on festivals if BJP wins polls

TMC MP Sisir Adhikari present at Amit Shah rally, says he was pushed towards BJP

EC bar on political appointees in Bengal municipal corporations

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Star-studded poll officers get show cause

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Modi pats Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal Assembly Elections | CAA won't be implemented, says Left Front manifesto

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Bengal CID takes over probe into Nandigram incident

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Left-Congress alliance with ISF needed to break Hindu-Muslim binary, says Mohammed Salim

West Bengal Assembly Elections | From land movement to industry, Singur’s resistance has come full circle

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Bowl out BJP in Bengal to defeat them nationally, says Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata didi runs school of brutality, says Modi

West Bengal Assembly Elections | The road to the Matua vote is through Dhaka

West Bengal Assembly polls | 25% candidates in Phase-I of Bengal elections have declared criminal records, says ADR report

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Free polls not possible with a biased Election Commission, says Trinamool

West Bengal Assembly polls | Don’t vote for Left and Congress, Mamata tells “Marxist friends”

West Bengal Assembly polls | Over 50,000 personnel deployed, says CRPF chief

West Bengal Assembly polls | Two BJP candidates decline nomination
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2021 5:28:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/wb-assembly-polls-bjp-making-false-poll-promise-of-free-ration-will-not-fulfil-it-mamata/article34132574.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY