W.B. Assembly elections | BJP supporters greet Mamata with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans in Nandigram

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee (centre) gestures during a rally ahead of the State Assembly elections, in Nandigram, Midnapore district of West Bengal on March 30, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee, who is contesting the Assembly elections from Nandigram, was greeted with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans by BJP supporters on March 30 at Reyapara in Nandigram, where she had been camping for the past two days.

The Chief Minister, moments before she was about to leave for her programme at Bhangabera in the constituency — set to go to polls on April 1 — was seen sitting calmly inside the vehicle, as police personnel deputed for her safety made sure that the saffron camp supporters got out of her way.

Ms. Banerjee, who is scheduled to address multiple rallies on the last day of the campaigning in Nandigram, had strongly reacted to ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans in the past.

A senior BJP leader in Nandigram said raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan was not a crime, as people across the country revere the Hindu deity.

Local TMC members, however, claimed that the “BJP, sensing defeat, is resorting to cheap tactics” to inconvenience others.

The TMC chief, an MLA from Bhawanipore, this time decided to fight the elections from Nandigram, where her protege-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari has been fielded by the BJP.

The two had engaged in a bitter war of words over the past few days, with Mr. Adhikari accusing Ms. Banerjee of practising appeasement politics, and the TMC boss alleging that the saffron camp had been trying to polarise voters on religious lines.

