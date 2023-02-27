Voting begins for Bengal’s Sagardighi Assembly bypoll

February 27, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - Sagardighi

Voting for the by-election in West Bengal’s Sagardighi Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district began at 7 a.m. on February 27, amid tight security, a poll official said.

Candidates of the ruling Trinamool Congress, opposition BJP and the Congress-Left alliance are the main contestants.

The TMC and BJP fielded Debashish Banerjee and Dilip Saha respectively, while the Left-supported Congress candidate is Bayron Biswas.

The by-poll to the Sagardighi Assembly seat was necessitated by the death of its three-time TMC MLA and State minister Subrata Saha in December last year.

Apart from more than 60% minority population, the rural seat also has around 18.5% Scheduled Caste and 6.5% Scheduled Tribe population. It has approximately 2.3 lakh voters.