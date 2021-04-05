Unprecedented deployment of Central forces in West Bengal

About 78 lakh electors will choose from 205 candidates in third phase

The Election Commission of India has deployed about 618 company of Central forces in West Bengal for the third phase of polling in the State in which 31 Assembly seats are going to polls on Tuesday.

Of the 618 companies of Central forces, 317 companies will be deployed in South 24 Parganas, the district where 16 Assembly seats are going to polls. 167 companies of Central forces will be developed in Hooghly and remaining in Howrah. Eight seats in Hooghly and seven in Howrah will go to polls in the third phase.

205 candidates are in the poll fray across the 31 seats and about 78 lakh electors can exercise their franchise in this phase across 10,871 polling booths. 12 of the 31 Assembly segments in the State are reserved for schedule caste candidates. The Trinamool and the BJP have fielded candidates on all 31 seats.

During the day Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP president J.P. Nadda campaigned for Assembly seats. Mr. Nadda held a road show in Tollygunj in the city. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday held public rallies in Uttarpara and Chunchura Assembly seats.

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee also held political meeting at Pandua in Hooghly district and Bally in Howrah district.