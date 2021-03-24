Trinamool govt. in Bengal will be shown the door on May 2, says PM Modi

‘We are being called tourist gang in West Bengal. Every Indian is son of Bharat Mata,’ he said during a rally at Kanthi in Purba Mednipur district.

Asserting that the people of West Bengal will show the door to Trinamool Congress on May 2, the day of counting of votes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that nobody was an outsider in the State. “When the elections are round the corner, TMC government is saying ‘Duare Duare Sarkar’ (government at doorstep). The people of the State have understood your game. On May 2, they will show the door to the Trinamool Congress,” he said addressing a rally at Kanthi in Purba Mednipur district.

‘Duare Sarkar’ is an outreach programme of the Trinamool Congress that has received much response from the people. The Prime Minister also took on the ‘bahirgata’ (outsider) barb aimed towards BJP leadership by the Trinamool Congress.

“We are being called tourist gang in West Bengal. Every Indian is son of Bharat Mata... In the land of Gurudev, who wrote Punjab, Sindh, Gujarat Martha the Trinamool Congress is calling us outsiders,” the Prime Minister said. The Trinamool Congress has been maintaining that the BJP was an ‘outsider’ party and people should not allow them in the State. The Prime Minister who has been targeting Trinamool Congress poll slogan ‘Khela Hobe’ (game will be played) also raised the same at the Kathi rally.

“Didi [Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee] you are saying you will play the game; we will serve the people. Serving the people not playing games is the BJP’s motto” he said.

Along with the Prime Minister, Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari and his father Sisir Adhikari were present at the rally.

The Prime Minister said that attempts were being made to disrespect people of Nandigram.

Ms. Banerjee and Mr. Suvendu Adhikari are contesting elections from Nandigram seat that goes to polls on April 1. Ms. Banerjee was injured while campaigning in the constituency on March 10. “We all know what is happening in Nandigram. Nandigram brought to prominence and you are disrespecting the people of the region,” Mr. Modi said.