West Bengal Elections | Trinamool arrays political heavyweights to defend Kolkata

Even at the height of the Left front’s reign over West Bengal, Mamata could count on winning its capital

Eleven seats in Kolkata go to vote in the last two phases of polling in the West Bengal Assembly elections, and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded political heavyweights to defend it. They include five senior Ministers in the West Bengal government, well-known sitting MLAs, and key faces of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The State’s Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Subtrata Mukherjee, one of the seniormost politicians in West Bengal, is defending his Ballygunje Assembly seat. Former Kolkata mayor and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim is contesting from the Kolkata Port. Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, the State’s Power Minister, is contesting from Bhawanipur, a constituency that elected Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to the State Assembly in 2011 and 2016.

Kolkata, particularly south Kolkata, has always had a special fondness for the Trinamool Congress and its chairperson, Ms. Banerjee. The city elected her as MP seven times and as MLA on two occasions. Even during the height of the Communist Party of India-Marxist’s (CPI-M) Left front government in the State, Ms. Banerjee could always count on winning in the metropolis.

Other Ministers contesting the Assembly polls in the State are Minister for Women and Child Development Sashi Panja from Shyampukur; and Minister of Consumer Affairs and seven-time MLA Sadhan Pande from Manicktala.

Also among the TMC’s prominent faces from the city and its Municipal Corporation are former deputy mayor Atin Ghosh contesting from Kashipur Belgachia, and Debasish Kumar from Rashbehari. Both Mr. Ghosh and Mr. Kumar were prominent members and administrators of the civic body’s council. Nayana Bandyopadhyay, wife of the TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay is defending the Chowrangee Assembly seat, and Paresh Pal is defending the Beleghata Assembly seat.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress won all 11 seats in the city, but in 2019, breaches began to appear in its fortress, with the BJP leading in three seats. The Lok Sabha elections also saw the BJP leading in 53 of the 144 civic wards of the city.

Political observer Biswanath Chakraborty said that the TMC remains better placed than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Kolkata is the only district or region in West Bengal where the BJP has not been able to engineer defections in the Trinamool Congress leadership. In all other parts of the State, we see that BJP has been able to bring a section of TMC leaders in its fold, but the party’s (BJP) efforts in the city saw little success,” Mr. Chakraborty said.

In fact, when the BJP fielded candidates from other parties in the Chowrangee and Kashipur Belgachia seats, they refused to contest, causing much embarrassment to the party.

The BJP has fielded a few interesting candidates like Lt. Gen. (Retired) Subrata Saha from Rashbehari; actor Rudranil Ghosh from Bhawanipur; and footballer Kalyan Chaubey from Manicktala. The party has fielded relatively new faces like Priyanka Tibrewal from Entally and Sandipan Biswas from Shyampukur.

Prof Chakraborty pointed out that State’s ruling party had wrested control of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation in 2010, before wresting control of the State in 2011. He said that the decision to not allow civic polls to be held in the city even after the elected term of councillors and the corporation’s board came to an end has helped the TMC maintain its dominance over the party.

Along with a host of civic issues, the BJP’s campaign has focused on the alleged mismanagement in handling the aftermath of the Amphan cyclone that battered the city on May 20, 2020. The ruling party’s campaign, among other issues, has centred on making the city cleaner and improving its drainage system.

The Samyukt Morcha has fielded interesting candidates like the CPI(M)’s Fuad Halim from Ballygunje and Rupa Bagchi from Beleghata; and the Congress’ Santosh Pathak from Chowrangee and Shadab Khan from Bhawanipur.

Prof. Chakraborty said that the urban poor would play a crucial role in Kolkata. The 11 Assembly seats are spread across 100 of the 144 civic wards. “Of these 100 civic wards, in about 66 wards, the urban poor comprise about 25% to 35% of the population. Unlike in rural areas, where there is a shift in the poor and marginalised population towards the BJP, we do not see that happening in the city,” the psephologist said.

Four seats from the city — Kolkata Port, Bhawanipur, Rashbehari and Ballygunje — will go to polls on Monday. Elections to the remaining seven seats in the city will be held in the last phase, on April 29.