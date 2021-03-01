TMC launches ‘Bengal wants its own daughter’ campaign

Kolkata

01 March 2021 21:24 IST

It highlights the fact that Mamata is the only woman Chief Minister of West Bengal

Highlighting the party’s election slogan ‘Bangla Nijer Meye ke Chai’ (Bengal wants its own daughter), the Trinamool Congress on Monday launched a dedicated website around the slogan and held an outreach programme across the 23 districts on it.

Sources in the party said the campaign will have a separate theme in the districts. Not only have many posters come up in the city on the theme but the TMC leadership is also highlighting that Mamata Banerjee is the only woman Chief Minister of West Bengal. A number of women leaders also held a programme giving details of women empowerment including nomination of 41% women candidates in the Lok Sabha by the party.

Finance Minister Amit Mitra took to the social media claiming that he has “busted the negative propaganda on investment in Bengal”. “Mo-Shah’s negative propaganda on investment busted by 100 Bankers in Meet. Banks in Bengal lent ₹63,000 crore for investment to Medium-Sml industry [medium small] Aprl2020-Jan21, with State gov’s support. Result: 23 lakh new jobs as per GoI capital/labour ratio.Mo-Shah bolun?” Mr. Mitra said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the Saradha scam has summoned TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh for questioning. Mr. Ghosh admitted to receiving summons and said he will cooperate with the probe and present himself before the agency on Tuesday. The former Rajya Sabha MP was arrested by the police in connection with the scam.

Srabanti Chatterjee joins BJP

Popular film actor Srabanti Chatterjee on Monday joined the BJP. She was welcomed by party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and State president Dilip Ghosh. Ms. Chatterjee has joined the list of popular stars like Payel Sarkar and Yash Dasgupta who have joined the BJP recently.