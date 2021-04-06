Watch | TMC candidate from Arambagh Sujata Khan Mondal attacked

06 April 2021 14:50 IST

A video of an attack on TMC candidate from Arambagh Sujata Khan Mondal.

A TMC candidate from Arambagh Sujata Khan Mondal was attacked on Tuesday, hours after polling began in West Bengal. Long queues were seen outside polling stations, where voting will continue till 6.30 p.m.

More than 78.5 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise and decide the fate of 205 candidates — prominent among them being BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta, TMC minister Ashima Patra and CPI(M) leader Kanti Ganguly — in three districts — Howrah, Hooghly and South 24 Parganas.

