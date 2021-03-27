West Bengal

TMC candidate allegedly threatens BJP leader in altercation

The Trinamool Congress candidate in Purulia Sujoy Bandyopadhyay on Saturday allegedly threatened to shoot local BJP leader Dipak Bauri during an altercation.

However, the charge was refuted by the TMC candidate.

Mr Bauri claimed before media persons that Mr Bandopadhyay threatened 'guli kore debo' (I will shoot you) after the BJP leader protested against alleged attempts by the TMC to jam a booth in the area.

As the video of the alleged altercation went viral, Mr Bandyopadhyay denied claims that he had issued the threat.

"Instead, the local SC-ST Morcha leader of the BJP was threatening to bash up our party supporters and cripple them.

"I said something in the heat of the moment but didn't issue any life threat as is being projected," he told reporters later.

A BJP leader said the party has complained against the TMC candidate to the Election Commission with the footage of the allegations.

EC sources said, they are looking into the matter.

Related Topics
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
