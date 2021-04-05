Tie-up with ISF is a historical need, says veteran Congress leader Abdul Mannan

05 April 2021 16:46 IST

If Yogi Adityanath can be a political leader, why can’t Siddique [peer of Furfura Sharif], asks Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and veteran Congress leader Abdul Mannan is seeking re-election from the Champdani constituency in the Hooghly belt which goes to polls on April 10. Champdani falls under Srerampur Lok Sabha constituency which was won by the TMC in 2019. Amid campaigning in his ‘mixed population’ seat, comprising refugees, jute mill workers, minorities and Hindi-speaking settlers, which he won by a slim margin in 2016, Mr. Mannan spoke about the functioning of the Mamata Banerjee government, the state of the Congress, why the BJP has put its might into the fray and the tie-up with the Indian Secular Front.

Several Congress leaders have spoken out against the alliance with the ISF. Why are you in its favour?

We understood that we could not fight the two forces — the BJP and the TMC — alone. That is why the ISF was roped in. Allying with the ISF was a historical need. If you recall, during World War II, Stalin and Churchill joined hands to take on Hitler.

The ISF is not a communal party, it has fielded enough tribal and Hindu candidates. Abbas Siddique [peer of Furfura sharif who floated ISF in January] is a good orator and is popular among Muslims as well as Dalits and tribals. If Yogi Adityanath can be a political leader, why can’t Siddique? A majority of the Muslim population (27% among which 90% are Bengali-speaking) is the traditional votebank of the Congress and we need to bring them back.

What do you think of the BJP and TMC campaign and the bipolar contest?

During the campaign what I am noticing is that the people are not seeing any difference between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress. One is raising the issue of Hindutva, the other is also toeing that line and has pitched the campaign around semi-Hindutva lines. Why is the chit fund scam not an issue in this election for the TMC or the BJP? It is because those accused in the scam have either joined the BJP or are with the TMC. Thousands of poor people lost their money in the chit fund scam and it finds no mention in either the BJP or TMC manifesto. Many people have begun to see the BJP and TMC as two sides of the same coin and will vote for an alternative. We see a strong possibility of a hung Assembly.

What scenario will play out in that case?

If there is a hung assembly, there is no guarantee that the TMC won’t side with the BJP. They are natural allies. There is no guarantee on further defections either. The culture of defections in Bengal was started by the Trinamool Congress. We had 44 MLAs of whom 24 defected to the TMC and in such a manner that they remained Congress MLAs on paper and assumed the district leadership of the Trinamool Congress. There was no culture of ‘aaya ram, gaya ram’ in West Bengal politics. Now the BJP is doing the same to TMC. Therefore, people do not see any difference between Mamata and Modi. Both parties have fascist tendencies. Both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister have been using objectionable language in their campaigns.

What are the key poll issues?

We are highlighting the real issues on which the elections should have been fought — spiralling petrol prices, high food prices, lack of jobs, need for industry, curbing corruption, stopping the culture of ‘cut money’ for every service rendered, and saying no to divisive politics. Champdani, for example, is part of the jute belt, and the revival of the jute industry is an imperative poll issue.

As leader of the Opposition, what has been your experience of working with the ruling government?

Well, it has been difficult. The TMC government does not believe in following rules and procedures of the House. For instance, there was no discussion on the Budget. When we wanted to bring in a no-confidence motion, we were not allowed. The Assembly was run on the whims and fancies of the TMC, and we could not raise the issues of the people in the House. With the pandemic, it did not function for enough number of days either.

The Congress has been in the Opposition for long in the State. What is the morale of the rank and file?

We have been out of power from 1977. The Congress worker has made many a sacrifice to be with the party. It is not easy and the reality is that there have been leadership failures. We need to strengthen the grassroots connect.