Three bodies of newborns found at Kamarhati in West Bengal

Two bodies of premature babies were found at Kamarhati in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas early on Wednesday. The incident comes a day after the body of a newborn was found near an under-construction residential complex in the same area.

The two bodies were discovered near an open garbage dumping area. A police investigation is under way into the three cases that have sent shock waves through the community.

According to reports, workers at a construction site at Aryadaha Ramkrishnapalli neighbourhood discovered the first body on Tuesday morning. The police said a CCTV footage showed a cloth-wrapped object being thrown towards the site from an adjacent residential complex. However, the suspect could not be identified from the footage. Investigators also found evidence of blood stains in a room adjacent to the residential complex. The police said they would be able to confirm the cause of death only after a post-mortem.

On Wednesday morning, cleaning staff found the two bodies wrapped in plastic bags near a sewage canal at Bashudevpur Maddhpalli. Local investigators suspect that the bodies were dumped there post-abortion. The Barrackpore police have started investigating both cases simultaneously.

The two incidents brought back horrific memories for the residents of Kamarhati. On February 3, residents found the body of an eight-year-old boy from a pond, after he went missing for five days. The locals had then accused the police of negligence.

