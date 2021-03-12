Suvendu files nomination from Nandigram in high-stakes battle against Mamata

Haldia

12 March 2021 13:35 IST

Mr. Adhikari, who switched over to the BJP in December, is up against the Chief Minister who decided to challenge him at his home ground.

BJP candidate for the Nandigram Assembly seat Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed his nomination papers at the office of the Sub Divisional Officer, Haldia. Other nominees of the party, including Haldia MLA Tapasi Mondal, also filed their nomination papers at the same venue.

Mr. Adhikari is facing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the constituency.

Before submitting his nomination, he visited a couple of temples in Nandigram and addressed a public meeting. “Nandigram is not just an Assembly seat. It is the symbol of the fight against forcible land acquisition and played a crucial role in the change of 2011,” he said. He pointed out that 41 people had lost their lives in the violence during 2007 -08.

Advertising

Advertising

The biggest issue the State people were facing was economic crisis. The number of unemployed youth in the State had increased to two crore, he stated.

Mr. Adhikari was accompanied by Union Ministers Dharmendra Prashant and Smriti Irani.

Ms. Irani said, “The Trinamool Congress claims that Bengal wants its own daughter, which daughter are you talking about, the family members of whose families were killed and hanged in public.” She took a dig at Trinamool Congress slogan “Khela Hobe (game will be played)”, adding that the Trinamool Congress had played with the fate of people.

Statewide protest

The Trinamool Congress has called for a Statewide protest on Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in protest against the alleged “attack” on Ms. Banerjee. She suffered injuries in her feet while campaigning in Nandigram on March 10.

Sanjukta Morcha supported CPI(M) candidate Minakshi Mukherjee also filed her nomination papers from Nandigram. She said the morcha would raise issues concerning the livelihood of people.