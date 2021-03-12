West Bengal

Suvendu files nomination from Nandigram in high-stakes battle against Mamata

Suvendu Adhikari. File   | Photo Credit: Ashoke Chakrabarty

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination on March 12 from the Nandigram seat where he will be fighting the upcoming assembly elections against Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.

Mr. Adhikari filed his papers at the sub-divisional office in Haldia after leading a km-long roadshow.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani took part in the rally before Mr. Adhikari filed the nomination papers.

Mr. Adhikari, who switched over to the BJP in December, is up against the Chief Minister who decided to challenge him at his home ground.

Mr. Adhikari won the Nandigram seat as a TMC candidate in 2016 by bagging over 67% of the votes, defeating his nearest rival of the CPI by a margin of 81,230 votes.

<s. śBanerjee filed her nomination on March 10.

The Left-led grand alliance has fielded CPI(M)’s youth leader Minakshi Mukherjee from the seat.

Related Topics
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

‘Attack’ on Mamata: TMC delegation to meet Election Commission today

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Parties spar over Mamata Banerjee’s injury

West Bengal Assembly polls | EC rebuts TMC letter on issue of Mamata Banerjee’s injury

West Bengal Assembly Elections | High-decibel divide in battleground seat

Mamata Nandigram episode again exposes Congress’s fault lines

Mamata Banerjee is under threat due to abrupt removal of State DGP: TMC says in complaint to EC

West Bengal Assembly elections | TMC postpones manifesto release following ‘attack’ on Mamata Banerjee

Mithun Chakraborty gets ‘Y+’ VIP security cover

'Attack' on Mamata: Drama won't yield results this time, says BJP
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her video message from the hospital, in Kolkata on March 11, 2021.

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata hopes to return to ‘her field in next 2 or 3 days’

West Bengal Assembly elections | Singur to Nandigram, CPI(M) puts faith on youth leaders

West Bengal Assembly polls | Mamata Banerjee suffers leg injury while campaigning in Nandigram, alleges conspiracy

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata is an outsider in Nandigram: Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata Banerjee files nomination from Nandigram

Defections from Trinamool mar poll landscape

West Bengal Assembly elections | ECI orders transfer of DGP Virendra

West Bengal Assembly polls | Mamata begins campaign with promise of ‘model Nandigram’

Supreme Court dismisses plea against holding West Bengal Assembly election in eight phases

SC stays arrest warrant against Bengal BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh till poll ends
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 12, 2021 1:41:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/suvendu-files-nomination-from-nandigram-in-high-stakes-battle-against-mamata/article34050771.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY