Suvendu files nomination from Nandigram in high-stakes battle against Mamata

Mr. Adhikari, who switched over to the BJP in December, is up against the Chief Minister who decided to challenge him at his home ground.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination on March 12 from the Nandigram seat where he will be fighting the upcoming assembly elections against Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.

Mr. Adhikari filed his papers at the sub-divisional office in Haldia after leading a km-long roadshow.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani took part in the rally before Mr. Adhikari filed the nomination papers.

Mr. Adhikari won the Nandigram seat as a TMC candidate in 2016 by bagging over 67% of the votes, defeating his nearest rival of the CPI by a margin of 81,230 votes.

Banerjee filed her nomination on March 10.

The Left-led grand alliance has fielded CPI(M)’s youth leader Minakshi Mukherjee from the seat.