West Bengal

Shah slams Mamata's 'appeasement politics', says no curb to be imposed on festivals if BJP wins polls

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah speaks during an election campaign rally, ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, at Egra in Purba Medinipur district, Sunday, March 21, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Asserting that the BJP does not believe in vote-bank politics, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a dig at TMC chief Mamata Banerjee over her "appeasement policies", said on Sunday that his party, if elected to power, will ensure no one imposes any curb on religious practices.

Mr. Shah, during a rally here in Purba Medinipur district, reaffirmed that the BJP will build 'sonar Bangla' (golden Bengal) over the next five years, propelled by the partys double-engine government at the Centre and the state.

"School teachers in Bengal were beaten up for organising 'saraswati puja'. The TMC dispensation does not allow Saraswati puja celebration in schools. The BJP, after coming to power, will ensure that there is no restriction in organising any religious festival," Mr. Shah stated.

Related Topics
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

TMC MP Sisir Adhikari joins BJP at Amit Shah's rally

EC bar on political appointees in Bengal municipal corporations

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Star-studded poll officers get show cause

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Modi pats Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal Assembly Elections | CAA won't be implemented, says Left Front manifesto

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Bengal CID takes over probe into Nandigram incident

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Left-Congress alliance with ISF needed to break Hindu-Muslim binary, says Mohammed Salim

West Bengal Assembly Elections | From land movement to industry, Singur’s resistance has come full circle

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Bowl out BJP in Bengal to defeat them nationally, says Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata didi runs school of brutality, says Modi

West Bengal Assembly Elections | The road to the Matua vote is through Dhaka

West Bengal Assembly polls | 25% candidates in Phase-I of Bengal elections have declared criminal records, says ADR report

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Free polls not possible with a biased Election Commission, says Trinamool

West Bengal Assembly polls | Don’t vote for Left and Congress, Mamata tells “Marxist friends”

West Bengal Assembly polls | Over 50,000 personnel deployed, says CRPF chief

West Bengal Assembly polls | Two BJP candidates decline nomination

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP announces 148 candidates; Mukul Roy fielded from Krishnanagar Uttar

West Bengal Assembly Elections | In West Bengal, there is a syndicate raj, goonda raj, mafia raj, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP leaders lure voters with bagful of cash during polls, they are absent during crisis: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Assembly polls | Modi takes a dig at Trinamool’s poll slogan
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2021 2:36:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/shah-slams-mamatas-appeasement-politics-says-no-curb-to-be-imposed-on-festivals-if-bjp-wins-polls/article34123292.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY