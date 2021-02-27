West Bengal

Poll-bound West Bengal sees administrative shuffle

In the first administrative shuffle after the model code of conduct for the Assembly polls came into force in West Bengal, the Election Commission transferred Jawed Shamim, Additional Director General ( Law and Order) of West Bengal Police.

Director General of West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Jag Mohan, will be the new ADG ( Law and Order) and Mr Shamim will take responsibility of DG, Fire and Emergency Services. Mr Shamim was appointed ADG (Law and Order) only a few weeks ago by the State government.

About 10 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have arrived in the State from Patna.

The forces have been deployed in Basirhat, Bongaon and Barasat areas of North 24 Parganas and parts of Kolkata.

Eight additional companies of CAPF are likely to arrive from Assam for north Bengal. More than 20 companies of CAPF have already been deployed .

A day after the Assembly election schedule for West Bengal was announced, campaigning in the State gathered momentum.

Trinamool Congress leaders organised a road show at Ghatal at Paschim Mednipur.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also held a number of public meetings in neighbouring Purba Medinipur, including participating in a kirtan programme at an Iskcon Temple in Mecheda. Mr Adhikari urged the people to defeat the Trinamool Congress.

Earlier in the day the BJP leadership alleged that a number of their campaign and publicity vehicles were attacked and vandalised in Kadapara area of Phoolbagan late on Friday night. BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya who reached the spot and met the injured party workers blamed the Trinamool Congress for the violence and said such incidents of violence are the reason why elections in West Bengal are held in eight phases.

Meanwhile, several leaders of Left parties, including Left Front chairperson Biman Bose and Communist Party of India ( Marxist) leader Sujan Chakraborty went to Brigade Parade Grounds to oversee the preparations for the mega rally on Sunday.

Veteran Communist leader and former Chief Minister of the State Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee while expressing regrets that he won’t be able to participate in the meeting wished the meeting success. Along with the Left parties , leaders of Congress and Abbas Siddique’s Indian Secular Front will join the rally. An announcement on the seat sharing is expected at the rally.

Social media war

While political activity gathered momentum on the ground, campaigns on social media also ganied pace.

“One of the key battles FOR DEMOCRACY in India will be fought in West Bengal, and the people of Bengal are ready with their MESSAGE and determined to show the RIGHT CARD - #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay (Bengal Only Wants its Own Daughter)PS: On 2nd May, hold me to my last tweet,” poll strategist Prashant Kishor tweeted.

Mr Kishor who is working for the Trinamool Congress in this Assembly polls has played an important role in conceiving and the launch of its campaign “Bengal Only Wants its Own Daughter”.

The BJP leadership tried to counter the campaign by putting photographs of the State BJP women leaders and saying that “Bengal wants its daughter but not its aunt (pishi)”. BJP leaders often pejoratively refer to Ms Banerjee as pishi (aunt)”

Earlier in the day, a delegation of Bharatiya Janata party leaders met the State’s Chief Electoral Officer ( CEO) . BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta who led the delegation said that certain officers of Kolkata Police were trying to subvert the law in the favour of the Trinamool Congress and the Commissioner of Kolkata Police is yet to give BJP a hearing on the issue. A letter submitted by the BJP to the office of CEO referred to “ Arson , vandalism carried out to stop legitimate political activities”. The BJP leadership was referring to attack on vehicles for publicity and campaign of the party under Phool Bagan police station late on Friday night.

