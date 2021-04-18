Only BJP can only stop infiltration; Mamata's secularism fake: Shah

Bengal CM spreads politics of hatred, says Union Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that the BJP is the only political entity which can stop infiltration and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is concerned with “fake secularism”.

Speaking at rallies at Ausgram in Purba Bardhaman district and Chapra in Nadia district, the senior BJP leader alleged that infiltrators serve as the votebank of the TMC.

“The Congress, the Left parties and the Trinamool Congress will not be able to stop infiltration in West Bengal. The BJP is the only political party which can stop infiltration.

“Didi is concerned with her fake secularism. She bothers only about her votebank,” Mr. Shah said.

Referring to a purported audio clip in which Ms. Banerjee is heard suggesting a rally with bodies of Cooch Behar firing victims, he claimed that she “ndulges in politics over dead bodies”.

People should be ashamed of her, Mr. Shah said.

Mr. Shah said, “Banerjee spreads the politics of hatred and that is why there is so much violence across the state.” He said no incident of booth capturing was reported during Saturday’s polls and the BJP knows how to deal with the “TMC goons”.

The BJP leader claimed that that the Mamata government did not give citizenship to the Matua people, who are refugees from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), and justice to the Namasudras who are Dalits.

“Let me say if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, Matuas will be given citizenship by implementing the CAA [Citizenship Amendment Act],” he said.

The BJP leader alleged that the TMC government has become synonymous with syndicates, cut-money (bribe) and politics of appeasement.

In West Bengal, ‘syndicate’ means the business run by persons allegedly enjoying political patronage, who force promoters and contractors to buy construction materials, often of inferior quality, at high prices.

“Don’t you all feel that this government should go?”