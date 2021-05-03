West Bengal

Omar, Mehbooba congratulate Mamata

Former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday congratulated Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on her party’s victory in West Bengal.

“Heartiest congratulations to Mamata didi and everyone at the Trinamool Congress for the remarkable victory in West Bengal. The BJP and a thoroughly partisan Election Commission threw everything including the kitchen sink at you and you prevailed. All the best for the next five years,” Mr. Abdullah, National Conference vice president, said in a tweet.

Ms. Mufti, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, also conveyed her wishes to Ms. Banerjee.

“Congratulations to Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress, MP Derek O’ Brien on their splendid victory today. Kudos to the people of West Bengal for rejecting disruptive and divisive forces,” she tweeted.

