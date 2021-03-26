West Bengal

Nandigram voters being intimidated, alleges TMC

Alleging that the voters of Nandigram are being intimidated, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership on Friday approached the Election Commission of India, urging it to ensure the security of voters. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram, which will go to polls on April 1.

In a letter submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, TMC MPs Derek O’Brien and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar have referred to nine locations where the BJP candidate is “harbouring armed criminals”.

“We call upon you to immediately intervene and direct necessary steps to be taken by police to forthwith apprehend all the outside anti-social elements hired and harboured by Suvendu Adhikari, at the above locations,” reads the letter.

Mamata in Nandigram

Ms. Banerjee also raised concerns over the possibility of violence and electoral malpractices at Nandigram.

“From March 28, I will be staying in Nandigram. I will keep an eye on everything. I will leave after the elections are over,” Ms. Banerjee said, addressing a rally at Daspur on Friday. She alleged that “goons from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested with firearms” in areas around Nandigram.

The TMC delegation also said that in certain Assembly seats — Patashpur, Egra, Bhagwanpur and Khejuri — which are going to polls on Saturday, there were apprehensions of electoral malpractices, and sought deployment of additional Central forces.

BJP State president Dilip Ghosh said that the people of West Bengal were aware of who had brought goons to the State. “This time, election will be free and fair, and anti-social elements will not be able to influence polls,” Mr. Ghosh said.

Related Topics
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly polls | Hunger trumps politics in Bengal’s tribal district

Shiv Sena, JMM can't use “bow and arrow” symbol in Bengal polls

Bengali stars release song on polls

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP pulls out all stops to woo voters in Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Trinamool will win even if Election Commission transfer all officers in Bengal, says Mamata

Mamata has taken Bengal back to the 19th century, says Rajnath

West Bengal Assembly Elections | A battle for political revival in an erstwhile Maoist bastion

Bengal tops in Facebook political ad spend among poll-bound states

West Bengal Assembly Elections | It’s Jangalmahal’s moment of reckoning

West Bengal Assembly Elections | ‘Khela hobe’ to ‘khela sesh’ — it’s season of slogans

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP leader’s comment on Mamata draws flak

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Congress demands probe into audio clip on corruption in West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Trinamool government will be shown the door on May 2, says Modi

West Bengal Assembly Elections | EC revises rule for polling agents

West Bengal Assembly Election | Forces from BJP-ruled States being sent to Bengal to influence election: Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Will make Sunderbans most advanced region of West Bengal, says Amit Shah

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP fields former CEA Ashok Lahiri from Balurghat

Manish Tewari in Cong. list of star campaigners for Bengal

West Bengal Assembly polls | Congress manifesto promises monthly support to poor families
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 26, 2021 7:51:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/nandigram-voters-being-intimidated-alleges-tmc/article34171777.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY