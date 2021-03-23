Manish Tewari in Cong. list of star campaigners for Bengal

NEW DELHI

23 March 2021 02:46 IST

In the earlier list, G-23 members like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari were missing.

The Congress has named Manish Tewari, a member of the group of 23 dissenters (G-23) as a star campaigner for the second phase of polling in Bengal.

In the past two weeks, Mr Tewari has also been the party's lead speaker on most debates in the Lok Sabha as other articulate MPs are busy with elections in their States.