Mamata’s letter to unite Opposition a sign of win for BJP in Bengal, says Nadda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday reacted sharply to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s letter to a host of Opposition leaders exhorting them to form a united front against the saffron party, with party president J. P. Nadda terming the missive as an “SOS (Save Our Souls) signal” from Ms. Banerjee indicating that she was losing the Assembly polls.

“In a democracy, it is everyone’s right to gather like minded parties to come together, but for Ms. Banerjee to do it at this time is like an SOS, Save Our Souls signal being sent out by her to save her ship, and it clearly indicates that the ground has shifted from under her feet and that she is going to lose the West Bengal Assembly polls. It shows that the people of Bengal have decided to vote for the BJP, so while it is her party’s internal matter to make an appeal of this sort but its implications are clear,” Mr Nadda said in a statement.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP general secretary and in-charge of West Bengal for the party said in a tweet: “The issue raised by pishi [aunt in Bangla, in this case referring to Ms. Banerjee], of outsiders coming in to fight polls in West Bengal has been exposed for the hypocrisy it was. Gauging that she will be losing for sure in these Assembly polls, she is now appealing for help from other parties to defeat Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and the BJP.”

Asked whether the letter could also be a signal to the Congress from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for a possible post-poll alliance, West Bengal co-incharge for the BJP, Amit Malviya told The Hindu, “There is no scope for any kind of post-poll alliance because the people of Bengal have made up their minds. BJP will come to power with more than 200 seats. This letter is that of a defeated Mamata Banerjee who is unsure of her own prospects in Nandigram and knows that her political capital in Bengal stands eroded.”

Ms. Banerjee had on Wednesday written an open letter to Opposition leaders like Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief M.K. Stalin and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejaswi Yadav, stating that she strongly believed, “The time has come for a united and effective struggle against BJP’s attacks on democracy and Constitution.”