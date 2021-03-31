West Bengal

Mamata’s letter to unite Opposition a sign of win for BJP in Bengal, says Nadda

BJP national president J.P. Nadda addresses a public meeting at Dhaniakhali in Hooghly district, West Bengal on March 31, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday reacted sharply to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s letter to a host of Opposition leaders exhorting them to form a united front against the saffron party, with party president J. P. Nadda terming the missive as an “SOS (Save Our Souls) signal” from Ms. Banerjee indicating that she was losing the Assembly polls.

“In a democracy, it is everyone’s right to gather like minded parties to come together, but for Ms. Banerjee to do it at this time is like an SOS, Save Our Souls signal being sent out by her to save her ship, and it clearly indicates that the ground has shifted from under her feet and that she is going to lose the West Bengal Assembly polls. It shows that the people of Bengal have decided to vote for the BJP, so while it is her party’s internal matter to make an appeal of this sort but its implications are clear,” Mr Nadda said in a statement.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP general secretary and in-charge of West Bengal for the party said in a tweet: “The issue raised by pishi [aunt in Bangla, in this case referring to Ms. Banerjee], of outsiders coming in to fight polls in West Bengal has been exposed for the hypocrisy it was. Gauging that she will be losing for sure in these Assembly polls, she is now appealing for help from other parties to defeat Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and the BJP.”

Asked whether the letter could also be a signal to the Congress from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for a possible post-poll alliance, West Bengal co-incharge for the BJP, Amit Malviya told The Hindu, “There is no scope for any kind of post-poll alliance because the people of Bengal have made up their minds. BJP will come to power with more than 200 seats. This letter is that of a defeated Mamata Banerjee who is unsure of her own prospects in Nandigram and knows that her political capital in Bengal stands eroded.”

Ms. Banerjee had on Wednesday written an open letter to Opposition leaders like Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief M.K. Stalin and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejaswi Yadav, stating that she strongly believed, “The time has come for a united and effective struggle against BJP’s attacks on democracy and Constitution.”

Related Topics
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly polls | Goons have entered Nandigram, we want free and fair polls: Mamata

West Bengal Assembly polls | A polarised Nandigram will cast its vote on April 1

West Bengal Assembly elections | High polling percentage proof change of guard imminent in Bengal: Nadda

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Prohibitory orders imposed in Nandigram ahead of polling

West Bengal Assembly elections | EC orders transfer of two police officers

Defeat ‘undemocratic’ TMC, ‘communal’ BJP, says ex-CM

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP candidate Ashok Dinda attacked two days before polls

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Nandigram on edge as high-decibel campaigning draws to a close

West Bengal Assembly polls | All eyes on Nandigram in second phase

W.B. Assembly elections | BJP supporters greet Mamata with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans in Nandigram

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Modi tour of Bangladesh violation of model code, says Trinamool

West Bengal Assembly polls | Police from BJP-ruled States terrorising voters in Nandigram: Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata has to be defeated to bring about much-desired change in Bengal, says Amit Shah

Singur, Nandigram conspirators throwing muck at each other: Buddhadeb Bhattacharje

In Bengal polls, CPI(M) bats for young candidates

West Bengal Assembly polls | Death of elderly woman after assault sparks row in Bengal

West Bengal Assembly elections | Battle for Nandigram turns personal

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Will the stars align this election?

West Bengal Assembly Elections | 56 bombs found in Bengal, says ECI
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2021 11:00:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/mamatas-letter-to-unite-opposition-a-sign-of-win-for-bjp-in-bengal-says-nadda/article34208556.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY