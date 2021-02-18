West Bengal

Mamata slams attack on West Bengal Minister Jakir Hossain

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinaool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee during a public meeting in Malda district recently.   | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday alleged the bomb attack on State Minister Jakir Hossain was part of a conspiracy as certain people were "pressuring" him to switch over to another party.

Ms. Banerjee, who went to the SSKM hospital to inquire after his condition following Wednesday's incident, slammed the railways for its "lack lusture" way of functioning.

"It was a preplanned attack on minister Jakir Hossain.

“It is a conspiracy. Some people (party) were pressuring Jakir Hossian to join them for the last few months. I don't want to disclose anything more as investigation is on," Ms. Banerjee told reporters.

The Chief Minister announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for those seriously injured in the explosion and ₹ one lakh for people who received minor injuries.

"How can the railways deny their responsibility over security lapses when the attack happened at a railway station?" she asked.

Ms. Banerjee said a total of 26 people were injured in the blast.

The State government has handed over the probe in the case to the CID.

