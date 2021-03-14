West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata resumes poll campaign on a wheelchair

Kolkata:

15:04 IST

The West Bengal Chief Minister suffered injuries while campaigning in Nandigram four days ago.

Four days after she suffered leg injuries while campaigning in Nandigram, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday resumed her poll campaign here on a wheelchair. She led a rally on a wheelchair from Gandhi Statue on Mayo Road to Hazra Crossing. Senior Trinamool Congress leaders, including president of party youth wing Abhishek Banerjee, along with thousands of supporters of the party joined the rally along the five-km stretch in the heart of the city.

‘Still in lot of pain’

Mr. Banerjee set the tone of the padyatra by saying, ‘Bhanga Pae Khela hobe (Game will be played with a broken leg)” .

Ms. Banerjee was discharged from hospital on Friday and within 48 hours she was back in the political campaign.

Earlier in the day, she took to social media said that she was “still in lot of pain” but would continue to fight boldly.

“We will continue to fight boldly! I’m still in a lot of pain, but I feel the pain of my people even more. In this fight to protect our revered land, we have suffered a lot and will suffer more but we will NEVER bow down to COWARDICE!,” Ms. Banerjee said on social media.

Nandigram day

The decision of the Trinamool Congress chairperson to return to campaign on March 14, assumes significance as the day is observed as ‘Nandigram Dibas’ (Nandigram day) . On March 14, 2007, 14 villagers were killed in police firing while protesting against forcible land acquisition. Not only is the Chief Minister contesting from Nandigram, but the fight against forcible land acquisition was crucial in Ms. Banerjee ascent to power in 2011. “As a mark of respect and encouraged by my brothers and sisters of Nandigram, I am contesting #BengalElections2021 as @AITCofficial candidate from this historic place. It is my great honour to be here and work along with members of Shaheed families against anti-Bengal force,” Ms. Banerjee said on social media.