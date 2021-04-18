West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata demoralised as BJP much ahead of TMC after five phases of polls: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an election campaign rally for West Bengal Assembly Polls, in Chapra, Saturday, April 17, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the BJP will bag more than 122 of the 180 seats that went to polls in West Bengal in five phases.

Mr. Shah, while addressing a rally here in Purba Bardhaman district, claimed that Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will have to make an exit after losing the Nandigram seat to the BJP.

"Didi looks demoralised after five phases of elections as it has been established that the BJP, with more than 122 seats, is much ahead of her.”

"Take it from me, Suvendu Adhikari (BJP candidate) will win the elections from Nandigram," he stated.

The home minister further said that Banerjee should be bidden farewell with a huge defeat, one befitting her stature.

Claiming that illegal immigrants are taking away the benefits meant for the country's citizens, he said, "People like you and me are second-grade citizens for Didi as we do not add heft to her vote bank."

