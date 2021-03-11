West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata Banerjee stable, doctors to conduct more tests

Kolkata

11 March 2021 11:28 IST

Preliminary medical tests detected severe bone injuries in Mamata Banerjee’s left ankle and foot, and injuries in her right shoulder, forearm and neck, say hospital sources

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is undergoing treatment at a State-run hospital in Kolkata following the alleged attack on her in Nandigram is “stable” now, and doctors are planning to conduct a series of medical tests, including a CT scan, to assess the degree of her injury, sources at the facility said on March 11.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee suffers leg injury while campaigning in Nandigram, alleges conspiracy

Preliminary medical tests conducted on Ms. Banerjee late on March 10 night detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in her right shoulder, forearm and neck, they said.

Advertising

Advertising

“A temporary plaster was done on her left ankle and she will undergo several blood tests this morning. Her ECG report was fine.

“Banerjee is stable now. She will be under observation for the next 48 hours. A CT scan may be conducted during the day. We will again examine her and decide on our next course of treatment. Her fever subsided,” a doctor of the SSKM Hospital told PTI.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee files nomination from Nandigram

The State government constituted a nine-member team to treat Ms. Banerjee, and doctors conducted an x-ray on the Chief Minister as soon as she was taken to the hospital from Nandigram on March 10 evening.

Ms. Banerjee sustained injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for Assembly elections in Nandigram.

She is undergoing treatment at the 12.5 special cabin of Woodburn Block of the SSKM Hospital.

The TMC supremo on March 10 filed her nomination to contest the ensuing Assembly elections from Nandigram seat.

Senior officials visit area

Senior district officials on March 11 morning visited the area in Nandigram where Ms. Banerjee was allegedly attacked while campaigning for the elections.

Purba Medinipur District Magistrate Vibhu Goel, Superintendent of Police Praween Prakash and other officers visited the Birulia Bazar area to inquire about the incident, officials said.

The officers spoke to eye-witnesses, besides looking for any CCTV installed in the area to ascertain the exact sequence of events, they said.

"We are talking to people who were present here during the incident. We have not got hold of any clear footage of that moment till now," the District Magistrate said.

"Multiple people are giving multiple versions of the incident. We are trying to listen to those who were present at that moment, and then file our report to the Election Commission," he added.

The district administration may file a report to Election Commission of India by the second half of the day, sources said.

"We are also looking for anyone who has managed to record the incident on his or her mobile phone at that time," a senior police officer said.

Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters got engaged in a war of words over the attack on Banerjee as the officials were visiting the Birulia Bazar area.

The TMC supporters alleged that the "attack was a pre-planned conspiracy", while the BJP workers termed it a lie.

EC seeks report from Chief Secretary

Soon after the alleged incident, the Election Commission sought a report on the matter from Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

"This is a serious matter which needed to be investigated. We are constantly keeping a tab on the situation. We have sought a report from the state police and administration. The report must be sent quickly," a senior official at the CEO said.

A preliminary report was sent to the EC, New Delhi on March 10 night, he said.

No official complaint was lodged by the chief minister till March 11 morning, sources said.