West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata Banerjee leads rally on a wheelchair

I’m still in pain but I feel the pain of my people even more, says West Bengal Chief Minister.

Four days after she suffered leg injuries while campaigning in Nandigram, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday resumed her poll campaign in Kolkata on a wheelchair and said an injured tiger is more dangerous.

She led a rally on a wheelchair from the Gandhi Statue on Mayo Road to the Hazra Crossing. Trinamool Congress leaders including president of party youth wing Abhishek Banerjee, along with thousands of supporters, joined the rally along the five-km stretch in the heart of the city.

Mr. Banerjee set the tone of the padyatra by saying, “Bhanga Pae Khela hobe [Game will be played with a broken leg]” .

Ms. Banerjee was discharged from hospital on Friday and within 48 hours was back in the political campaign.

'Still in lot of pain'

Earlier in the day, she took to social media and said she was “still in lot of pain” but would continue to fight boldly.

“We will continue to fight boldly! I’m still in a lot of pain but I feel the pain of my people even more. In this fight to protect our revered land, we have suffered a lot and will suffer more but we will never bow down to cowardice,” Ms. Banerjee said on social media.

Addressing her party supporters at Hazra at the end of the rally, Ms. Banerjee said doctors had advised her bed rest. “If I take bed rest then, who will reach to the people and those behind the conspiracy will succeed,” she said. “Have faith in me. I will go around the entire West Bengal on a wheelchair with a broken leg. Khela Hobe [Game is on]. Please keep in mind that an injured tiger is more dangerous.”

The Trinamool chairperson said more than the physical pain it is difficult to endure the pain of attack on democracy. “The evil forces should be defeated and conspiracy around Bengal should be foiled.”

Nandigram Dibas marked by Mamata's return

Ms. Banerjee’s decision to resume campaign assumes significance as the day is observed as ‘Nandigram Dibas’ (Nandigram day). On March 14, 2007, 14 villagers were killed in police firing while protesting against forcible land acquisition. Not only is the Chief Minister contesting from Nandigram but the fight against forcible land acquisition is also crucial in her ascent to power in 2011.

“As a mark of respect and encouraged by my brothers and sisters of Nandigram, I am contesting #BengalElections2021 as @AITCofficial candidate from this historic place. It is my great honour to be here and work along with members of shaheed families against anti-Bengal force,” Ms. Banerjee said on social media.