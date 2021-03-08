Mamata asks Jharkhand CM to campaign for her in Bengal polls

New Delhi

08 March 2021 01:59 IST

JMM, a Congress ally, ‘will take a decision on the request soon’

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has requested Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to campaign for her in the West Bengal Assembly elections. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha will take a decision on this soon, keeping in mind the objective of giving a pushback to the BJP’s poll prospects, a senior JMM leader said on Sunday.

The development assumes significance as the JMM is in an alliance government with the Congress in Jharkhand and the Sonia Gandhi-led party has tied up with the Left and the Indian Secular Front in West Bengal against the BJP and the Trinamool Congress.

After the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Samajwadi Party and the Shiv Sena, Ms. Banerjee had said last week that the TMC has received support from the JMM and the Nationalist Congress Party for the Assembly polls.

Advertising

Advertising

“In West Bengal, communication keeps happening with Mamata Banerjee as being in neighbouring States, issues are regularly discussed,” a senior JMM leader said on condition of anonymity.

The TMC chief has asked the Jharkhand Chief Minister to campaign for her, the JMM leader said, adding that party chief Shibu Soren has been informed about the request.