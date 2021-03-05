West Bengal

Left, Cong., ISF alliance announces candidates for first two phases in Bengal

Taking their Sanyukta Morcha (United Front) alliance further, the Left, Congress and the Indian Secular Front on Friday announced candidates for the 60 seats which will go to polls in the first two phases of West Bengal Assembly elections.

Chairperson Biman Bose announced candidates for about 37 seats to be contested by the Left Front. The Congress will contest in 11 seats and the ISF in five seats. In seven seats the alliance has not been able to announce candidates. The Nandigram seat is among the constituencies for which the “Sanyukt Morcha” has not announced candidates so far. The Congress and the ISF will announce candidates from their respective party offices.

Of the 37 seats of the Left Front, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will contest in 28 seats. CPI(M) leader Sushanta Ghosh, who has been behind bars for seven years after skeletons were recovered near his house, has got ticket from Salboni in Paschim Mednipur, while popular tribal leader and former MLA Debalina Hembram will contest from Ranibadh. CPI(M) youth leader Madhuja Sen Roy will contest from Jhargram.

Mr. Bose said the Left parties had put emphasis on youth candidates. “Most of the candidates are between 30 and 40 years, some are 40 to 50 years and only a few candidates are elderly,” he said.

The Left, Congress and the ISF have been able to seal the alliance after much discussion. The Left Front, which includes the CPI(M), the Communist Party of India, the Revolutionary Socialist Party, the All India Forward Bloc among others may contest in 165 seats, the Congress will contest in 92 and the ISF may get about 37 seats.

Comments
Related Articles

Interview | Trinamool will form Bengal government on May 2, says Derek O’Brien

Mamata to contest from Nandigram, announces TMC candidates for 291 seats

Will West Bengal tilt towards the right this election? | The Hindu Parley podcast

West Bengal Assembly elections | Tie-up with TMC in W.B. would be suicidal for Left, help BJP: CPI(M) mouthpiece

Narendra Modi photo in petrol pump hoardings violates poll code: Election Commission

BJP flags Cong alliance with ISF in West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly elections | Parties yet to announce candidates

Adityanath says cattle smuggling, love jihad happening in Bengal

West Bengal Assembly elections | TMC’s appeasement, vote bank politics endangered national security: U.P. CM Adityanath

CPI(M) hits out at Anand Sharma for his comments on Abbas Siddiqui’s Indian Secular Front

Will support Mamata in Bengal polls: Tejashwi Yadav

TMC amplifies ‘Bengal wants its own daughter’ campaign

West Bengal Assembly elections | Plea in SC challenges EC's decision to hold polls in 8 phases

Left-Congress-ISF grand alliance in Bengal shows signs of cracks

West Bengal Assembly elections | Crucial to defeat TMC to stop BJP, say Left, Cong leaders at Kolkata rally

EC shunts out top police official in West Bengal

Single-phase poll in Bengal if BJP voted to power: Dilip Ghosh

Gunning for victory in Bengal

No postal ballots for NRIs this time: Election Commission

Mamata Banerjee asks whether election dates were announced at the instructions of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2021 10:59:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/left-cong-isf-alliance-announces-candidates-for-first-two-phases-in-bengal/article34000097.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY