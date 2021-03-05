Left, Cong., ISF alliance announces candidates for first two phases in Bengal

Left Front announces candidates for about 37 seats

Taking their Sanyukta Morcha (United Front) alliance further, the Left, Congress and the Indian Secular Front on Friday announced candidates for the 60 seats which will go to polls in the first two phases of West Bengal Assembly elections.

Chairperson Biman Bose announced candidates for about 37 seats to be contested by the Left Front. The Congress will contest in 11 seats and the ISF in five seats. In seven seats the alliance has not been able to announce candidates. The Nandigram seat is among the constituencies for which the “Sanyukt Morcha” has not announced candidates so far. The Congress and the ISF will announce candidates from their respective party offices.

Of the 37 seats of the Left Front, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will contest in 28 seats. CPI(M) leader Sushanta Ghosh, who has been behind bars for seven years after skeletons were recovered near his house, has got ticket from Salboni in Paschim Mednipur, while popular tribal leader and former MLA Debalina Hembram will contest from Ranibadh. CPI(M) youth leader Madhuja Sen Roy will contest from Jhargram.

Mr. Bose said the Left parties had put emphasis on youth candidates. “Most of the candidates are between 30 and 40 years, some are 40 to 50 years and only a few candidates are elderly,” he said.

The Left, Congress and the ISF have been able to seal the alliance after much discussion. The Left Front, which includes the CPI(M), the Communist Party of India, the Revolutionary Socialist Party, the All India Forward Bloc among others may contest in 165 seats, the Congress will contest in 92 and the ISF may get about 37 seats.