In pictures | West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 results

02 May 2021 17:39 IST

1 / 9 Trinamool Congress activists celebrate their party's winning trend in the West Bengal assembly election, in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Sunday, May 2, 2021. ▲ TMC supporters cheered and danced to their party's theme song. ▲ Party supporters in Harish Chatterjee Street, Kalighat happy with the early trends. ▲ TMC supporter during celebrations after the initial poll results, in Kolkata, May 2, 2021. ▲ Celebrations outside Mamata Banerjee residence at Kalighat. ▲ A supporter of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, wears a face shield, during celebrations after the poll results, in Kolkata on May 2, 2021. ▲ Only a few media persons outside BJP's party office. ▲ DEO Kalimpong overseeing the Postal Ballot counting for 22 Kalimpong Assembly Constituency of Darjeeling District. ▲ Counting Agents wearing PPE Kit before entering the Counting halls at Raiganj Polytechnic College, Uttar Dinajpur District in West Bengal on May 2, 2021 ▲

A look at the political scene in various counting centres in West Bengal, where assembly election results are being announced on May 2, 2021.