In Bengal, close-contest predictions pose a challenge for the police

Kolkata:

01 May 2021 18:32 IST

Election Commission has barred gathering and victory processions in view of steep rise in COVID-19 cases

Predictions made by exit polls of a close contest for the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly is expected to make it far more challenging for the State police to maintain order when votes are taken up for counting on Sunday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI), in view of the explosion in the number of COVID-19 cases, has barred gathering around counting centres and victory processions, but police officers fear that the prediction of a neck-and-neck race between the Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will make their job difficult.

“We are certainly not going to allow assembly of people. But since it appears to be a close fight, the exuberance of the winning party will certainly be more and could be difficult to contain. It will be a challenge for us to control this crowd post-noon,” a senior police officer told The Hindu.

“Assuming that the victory margin would be very narrow in many of the seats, other categories of votes like the postal ballot could be a deciding factor. As a result, the counting process could be more intense and the environment inside the counting centres might just heat up. This is how I see the situation as; the reality might be altogether different,” the officer said.

An additional challenge for the State administration, in maintaining law and order during and immediately after the counting, would be to appear neutral, in case the BJP wrests power from the Trinamool Congress. “The administration is also sceptical about the results and is trying to maintain equidistance from both the parties, at least overtly,” an official said.

A three-tier security will be in place across West Bengal when votes are taken up for counting on Sunday: a State Police cordon at 100 m from the counting centre (no vehicles will be allowed beyond this point), a second State police cordon along the boundary of the centre and a third barrier, comprising Central Armed Police personnel, at the entrance of the counting centre. Those entering the premises must produce a negative RT-PCR/RAT COVID-19 report or a double vaccination certificate. Those with symptoms like fever and cold will not be allowed through.