GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In Bengal, around 25,000 security personnel to be deployed for polling in 3 seats in first phase

Voting will be held in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha seats in the northern part of the State in the first phase.

March 17, 2024 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Security personnel speak with locals as they patrol in a village, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, at Shaktipur in Murshidabad district, on March 16, 2024.

Security personnel speak with locals as they patrol in a village, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, at Shaktipur in Murshidabad district, on March 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Around 25,000 personnel of Central forces will be deployed in West Bengal for elections to three Lok Sabha seats in the first phase of polling on April 19, an official said.

Voting will be held in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha seats in the northern part of the State in the first phase.

Lok Sabha polls for 42 seats in West Bengal in seven phases

"Around 250 companies of Central forces will be deployed for the first phase of elections on April 19. A control room will be established in each of the three districts, and senior officers will be in charge of those," the official said on Saturday.

One company of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) consists of around 100 personnel, meaning that around 25,000 personnel will be deployed for elections in these three seats.

Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab said all steps were being taken to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election in the State.

"No disturbances will be tolerated," he said.

He also urged leaders to have "control" over the statements they make during campaigning.

"The Election Commission will take immediate action if it is not followed. No one below 18 should be used by political parties during campaigning," he said.

So far, over ₹68 crore in cash has been seized from across the State, he added.

Mr. Aftab will hold a virtual meeting with the returning officers on Monday, officials said.

Related Topics

West Bengal / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.