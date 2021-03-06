West Bengal

Dinesh Trivedi, former Trinamool Congress MP, joins BJP

Dinesh Trivedi joined the BJP in the presence of its president J.P. Nadda. Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India  

Former Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi joined the BJP on March 6, weeks after he announced quitting his Rajya Sabha membership on the floor of the House deploring “violence” in poll-bound West Bengal.

He joined the BJP in the presence of its president J.P. Nadda, and Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan besides other leaders.

Lauding Mr. Trivedi as a principled politician, Mr. Nadda said he was earlier a right person in the wrong party and was now in the right party.

Mr. Trivedi said he had been waiting for this “golden moment” and added that family is supreme in some parties but it is people who are supreme in the BJP.

He also praised the Modi government for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the issues involving neighbouring countries.

A number of TMC leaders have quit the party in recent months to join the BJP as the saffron party mounts an aggressive all-out campaign to end Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s 10-year-old reign in the State.

Mr. Trivedi (70) was once a close confidant of TMC president Banerjee and was her choice for holding the important railway ministry portfolio in the Union Cabinet during the UPA government.

Though his ties with her strained resulting in him being removed from the Cabinet, they later patched up. After losing the Lok Sabha election in 2019, he was sent to the Rajya Sabha by the party.

With the BJP being successful in wooing over a number of TMC leaders to its fold, the saffron party has said that this underscores an increasing unease in its rival camp and is a pointer to its “decisive” victory in the Assembly polls to be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Comments
Related Articles

TMC leaders break down over being dropped

Left, Cong., ISF alliance announces candidates for first two phases in Bengal

Have faith in integrity of Deputy Election Commissioner in charge of Bengal polls, says Election Commission of India

Interview | Trinamool will form Bengal government on May 2, says Derek O’Brien

Mamata to contest from Nandigram, announces TMC candidates for 291 seats

Will West Bengal tilt towards the right this election? | The Hindu Parley podcast

West Bengal Assembly elections | Tie-up with TMC in W.B. would be suicidal for Left, help BJP: CPI(M) mouthpiece

Narendra Modi photo in petrol pump hoardings violates poll code: Election Commission

BJP flags Cong alliance with ISF in West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly elections | Parties yet to announce candidates

Adityanath says cattle smuggling, love jihad happening in Bengal

West Bengal Assembly elections | TMC’s appeasement, vote bank politics endangered national security: U.P. CM Adityanath

CPI(M) hits out at Anand Sharma for his comments on Abbas Siddiqui’s Indian Secular Front

Will support Mamata in Bengal polls: Tejashwi Yadav

TMC amplifies ‘Bengal wants its own daughter’ campaign

West Bengal Assembly elections | Plea in SC challenges EC's decision to hold polls in 8 phases

Left-Congress-ISF grand alliance in Bengal shows signs of cracks

West Bengal Assembly elections | Crucial to defeat TMC to stop BJP, say Left, Cong leaders at Kolkata rally

EC shunts out top police official in West Bengal
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2021 1:11:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/former-tmc-mp-dinesh-trivedi-joins-bjp/article34004130.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY