West Bengal

Election to two Bengal seats deferred

A view of the logo of Election Commission of India (ECI), in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Election Commission of India on Monday deferred the elections to two Assembly seats in West Bengal and a by-election in Odisha in view of the COVID-19 situation . The polling was earlier rescheduled due to death of contestants.

The election to the Jangipur and Samseehanj seats in West Bengal and the by-election to the Pipli seats in Odisha were to be held on May 16.

“The Commission after taking all material facts and inputs of CEO West Bengal and CEO Odisha in consideration and taking note of lockdown/restrictions under Disaster Management Act, 2005, as issued by NDMA/SDMA has decided to defer the scheduled poll and extend the period of elections in 110-Pipli AC of Odisha and 58-Jangipur & 56-Samserganj assembly constituencies of West Bengal. Fresh notification will be issued after assessing the pandemic situation,” the Commission said in a statement.

The Commission also lifted the model code of conduct in the three constituencies with immediate effect.

