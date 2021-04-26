West Bengal

Election Commission transfers more police officers in West Bengal

Voters wait in queues to cast votes at a polling station during the 7th phase of West Bengal Assembly elections at a village near Balurghat in South Dinajpur district, West Bengal on April 26, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) transferred a few police officers as West Bengal voted in the seventh phase of Assembly polls on April 26, officials said.

Shantanu Sinha Biswas, an Inspector at the Directorate of Economic Offences, was transferred to the Office of the DIG Jalpaiguri Range as a Crime Inspector, they said.

Mr. Sinha was accused by the BJP of manipulating postal ballots.

Srimanta Kumar Bandopadhyay, the Assistant Commissioner of Asansol-Durgapur Police, was named the new Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Bolpur, as per an order issued on April 25 night.

Shubhendra Kumar, the present SDPO of Bolpur, was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Nihar Ranjan Roy, the Circle Inspector of Krishnaganj in Krishnanagar police district, was made the new Inspector in-charge of the Murshidabad police station, replacing Atish Das, the order said.

Mr. Das was moved to the Police Directorate, it added.

The EC has been making a slew of transfers as the State voted.

West Bengal is voting in eight phases for the 294-member Assembly. The votes will be counted on May 2.

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Elections | Trinamool arrays political heavyweights to defend Kolkata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | One more candidate succumbs to COVID-19

West Bengal Elections | BJP political gatherings violating safety norms, says Trinamool

West Bengal Assembly Elections | 34 constituencies across five districts go to polls in phase 7

Enforcement of COVID-19 norms not up to mark: EC

Of mini-mutinies and shifting sands — The many strands of a polarised Bengal campaign

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Bengal yearning for a positive change, says Modi in virtual address

Centre’s negligence has led to COVID-19 crisis, says Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata cancels public meetings amid COVID-19 upsurge

West Bengal Assembly Elections | ECI bans road shows, caps attendance at public meetings at 500

Intense battle: A security officer standing guard as people queue up to cast their votes at a polling station at Khardhah, North 24 Parganas, on Thursday.

High turnout, isolated violence, police firing in sixth phase of polling

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Amid COVID-19 surge, Modi cancels rallies

West Bengal Assembly polls | Calcutta High Court flags EC’s implementation of Covid norms

West Bengal Assembly polls | Mamata’s vote bank of illegal immigrants are the actual ousiders in Bengal, says Amit Shah

West Bengal Elections | Hanging by a thread and violence-wracked, Bengal jute belt votes for a better future

Not feasible to club remaining phases, says EC tells Trinamool

Second COVID wave Modi-made disaster: Mamata

Polling in sixth phase to be held across crucial geographies in West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections | 26% of candidates for Bengal phase 7 poll have criminal cases

West Bengal Assembly polls | BJP lodges plaint with EC over Mamata video
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 26, 2021 2:31:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/election-commission-transfers-more-police-officers-in-west-bengal/article34413559.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY