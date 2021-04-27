West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Keep Trinamool leader under watch, says Election Commission

Anubrata Mondal.  

The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered that All-India Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal be kept under strict watch of authorities to ensure free and fair elections ahead of the last phase of polling in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The ECI wrote to the State Chief Electoral Officer that it had received serious complaints and feedback from various sources and a report of the DEO and SP Birbhum in view of which Mr. Mondal “should be kept under strict surveillance of Executive Magistrate and CAPF, round the clock” from 5 p.m. on Tuesday till 7 a.m. on Friday. This, the ECI said, was to ensure “free and fair elections, as was done during Assembly elections in 2016 and Lok Sabha Elections in 2019”.

The Commission said videography should be done, with date and time stamping, and a team of CAPF personnel should be deputed under a local magistrate.

