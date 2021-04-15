West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Election Commission imposes 24-hour campaign ban on Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh addresses a public meeting at Baranagar in North 24 Parganas on April 11, 2021. Photo: Twitter/@DilipGhoshBJP  

The Election Commission of India on April 15 imposed a 24-hour campaigning ban on West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh over his statement that the firing by central forces in Sitalkuchi on April 10 was just the beginning.

The ECI issued a notice to Mr. Ghosh on April 13, finding his statement at a public rally in Barangar, North 24 Parganas to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

“Where did so many naughty boys come from? Those naughty boys were shot at yesterday in Sitalkuchi. These naughty boys will not be there in Bengal. This is just the beginning. Those who thought that the Central forces’ rifles were meant to be just for show have well understood now the power of cartridges. And this will be carried on throughout Bengal,” Mr. Ghosh said, according to the ECI notice.

In his response to the notice, the ECI said, Mr. Ghosh said leaders of the All-India Trinamool Congress had created an “environment of fear and intimidation” and that as a state party president, it was his responsibility to encourage voters to vote without fear. He said his statement was directed at “miscreants and anti-socials” who create law and order problems. But, he added that he regretted the remarks and would be careful in the future.

The ECI, however, said it found his remarks to be “highly provocative and inciteful” with a potential to impact law and order, and the election process. Barring him for campaigning from 7 p.m. on April 15 till the same time on April 16, the ECI advised him to refrain from making similar statements while the MCC is in force. Four rounds of polling in the eight-phase West Bengal elections are still to take place.

Related Topics
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Hold remaining polls in one go, Mamata tells EC

West Bengal Assembly elections | Coronavirus-positive Congress candidate Rezaul Haque dies at Kolkata hospital

West Bengal Assembly Elections | CEO calls meet with parties on COVID-19

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Ban Modi, Shah from campaigning in Bengal, Trinamool tells EC

West Bengal Assembly Elections | I am addressing not only Muslim concerns but of all the poor and dispossessed: Abbas Siddique

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP will destroy Bengal’s culture: Rahul Gandhi

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP will not get even 70 seats: Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Modi’s personal attacks on Mamata raise eyebrows

West Bengal Assembly polls | BJP again promises permanent solution to Gorkha issue

Amit Shah interview | ‘BJP will take lead in Kolkata presidency area’

West Bengal Assembly polls | TMC, Cong, Left depend on outsiders, says Amit Shah

West Bengal Assembly Elections | ECI lets off Suvendu Adhikari with warning for communal speech

West Bengal Assembly elections | EC notice to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh over Sitalkuchi comments

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata Banerjee holds silent protest against Election Commission ban

W.B. Assembly polls | EC bars BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours

WB Assembly polls | Violence intrinsically linked to polls in West Bengal, say experts

West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 | Mamata Banerjee barred from campaigning for 24 hours

West Bengal Assembly elections | Sitalkuchi deaths: Impose ban on Bengal BJP president, Mamata tells EC

West Bengal Assembly elections | Trinamool Congress insulting Scheduled Castes in State: PM Modi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2021 7:56:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/election-commission-imposes-24-hour-campaign-ban-on-dilip-ghosh/article34328179.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY