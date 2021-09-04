EC announces bypoll for Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in Bengal

New Delhi:

04 September 2021 13:33 IST

Key bypoll for Mamata Banerjee to be held for Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in West Bengal on September 30

The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for bypoll in one Assembly constituency in West Bengal, which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to contest, while keeping bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 31 other Assembly seats pending.

Ms. Banerjee, who lost from Nandigram in May and is currently not an MLA, has time until November to get elected in order to continue as Chief Minister.

The Bhabanipur Assembly constituency byelection will be held on September 30 and votes will be counted on October 3. Nominations will be filed from September 6 till September 13.

Polls for Samserganj and Jangipur in West Bengal and Pipli in Odisha, which had been adjourned due to the death of candidates during the Assembly elections, were deferred due to the COVID-19 situation in May.

The EC announced polling for these three seats will also be held on September 30 and counting on October 3.

To assess the possibility of holding elections, the EC held a meeting with State officials on Wednesday.

The Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and the adviser to Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu informed the EC of flood-related constraints, festivals and the COVID-19 situation, the EC statement said.

“They suggested that it would be advisable to have byelections after the end of the festive season,” it said.

Some States also informed the EC of the government as well as research bodies predicting a possible third wave of the pandemic in October.

The Chief Secretaries of Odisha and West Bengal, however, told the EC that the COVID-19 situation in their States were under control. The Bengal Chief Secretary also told the panel that the State was ready to hold elections and that the floods had not affected the poll-bound constituencies. The official also cited Article 164 (4) of the Constitution, saying that a Minister who is not an MLA for six consecutive months shall cease to be a Minister at the end of that period.

“He has also informed that in view of administrative exigencies and public interest and to avoid vacuum in the State, byelections for 159-Bhabanipur, Kolkata from where Ms. Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister intends to contest, may be conducted,” the EC said.

It said it had decided not to hold bypolls in the 31 Assembly seats and three Lok Sabha seats after considering the inputs of the Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers of those States.

“Considering the constitutional exigency and special request from State of West Bengal, it has decided to hold byelection in 159-Bhabanipur AC,” the EC said.

The poll panel said stricter norms had been put in place, including limiting indoor meetings to 30% of allowed capacity or 200 persons, whichever is less.