ECI bans political leaders from visiting Cooch Behar for 72 hours; orders repoll in one polling station

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday put in place certain restrictions, including extending the “silence period” from 48 hours to 72 hours, for the fifth phase of polling West Bengal after violence in Cooch Behar district. File   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday ordered re-polling at one polling station in Cooch Behar after violence broke out during voting in phase four of the West Bengal Assembly elections and banned political leaders from visiting the district for 72 hours. 

The EC said in its order that an incident of firing was reported at polling station number 126 Amtali Madhyamik Siksha Kendraat 05-Sitalkuchi (SC) Assembly Constituency in Cooch Behar district was around 11.50 am.

The EC-appointed general observer Sharad Laxman Ahire and police observer Madireddy Pratap rushed to the stop and confirmed that a mob had attacked the polling station, it said. The CISF personnel then opened fire, leading to the death of four people and injuries to four others, it added.

The EC said the joint report by the two special observers found that the CISF personnel had to fire in order to save lives of the voters, polling personnel and themselves as the mob had tried to snatch their weapons. 

“Whereas, it has been brought to the notice of the Commission that the last rites of the four deceased persons had still not been completed and that some political leaders may visit this area with the ostensible purpose of condoling with the families of bereaved which however, has the portent to cause a law and order problem of major proportions in this place as well as the adjoining places…,” the order stated. 

The EC order that no political leaders would be allowed to enter the district for the next 72 hours and that the silence period for phase five of the polls, which are to be held on April 17, would be extended from 48 hours before polling to 72 hours. The EC also ordered the West Bengal Chief Secretary and DGP, as well as Cooch Behar DM and SP to carry out visits and ensure strict compliance of the EC’s directions. 

