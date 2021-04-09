Crucible of ISF, Bhangore reflects experiment in Muslim politics

Naushad Siddique at Bhangore on the last day of campaigning

Bhangore (South 24 Parganas)

09 April 2021 17:48 IST

Site of land conflict, the constituency on the outskirts of Kolkata will prove key to the future of the opposition alliance

Two of the three hawkers selling hard-boiled sweets and iced water tubes at the Indian Secular Front (ISF) rally at the Bhojherhat football ground in Bhangore on the last day of campaigning, have decided on their choice for MLA — the Samyukta Morcha candidate, Naushad Siddique.

But their colleague is yet undecided. A beneficiary of the Trinamool Congress’ welfare schemes for his daughters, he said, “I got ₹50,000 for my daughter under Kanyashree [a scheme of financial aid for girls who have studied till Class XII] and Rupashree [for a girl child’s marriage] but we were denied Amphan relief.”

The ISF’s Naushad Siddique is the brother of the peer of Furfura Sharif and ISF chairman, Abbas Siddique.

Divided loyalties

As the crowd at the rally swells to hear Abbas Siddique, a few others in the crown explained, “It is not that Didi has not worked, but those under her are all corrupt.”

Almost an hour before the Siddique brothers take the stage, CPI(M) State committee member Tushar Ghosh arrived with slogans like “Inquilab Zindabad and Bhaijaan Zindabad” renting the air.

The crowd is largely young; some too young to cast their vote but holding aloft sticks with the white, blue and green ISF flag and the red CPI(M) flags tied together.

At the Bhojherhat meeting, Abbas Siddique delivered a fiery speech. “She [TMC chief Mamata Banerjee] is calling me a shaitan (devil). Am I in politics to become an MP or a minister?” he asked rhetorically. Minutes later he raised the question as to who brought the BJP to West Bengal, showing an old photograph of Ms. Banerjee with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at a meeting.

It was Naushad Siddique who was instrumental in sealing the ISF alliance with the Left and Congress for this Assembly election.

To a question on the TMC allegation that the ISF will end up helping the BJP, Naushad Siddique said, “The Trinamool leadership can say whatever it wants, but you can see the response to the ISF here. We are against both the TMC and the BJP.” If elected, he said, the ISF, which has fielded candidates in 28 seats, would seek a bigger role for the party.

Political laboratory

It is from Bhangore that Abbas Siddiqui began his political foray, making a pitch for power through his popular religious jalsas (gatherings) that continued right through the lockdown. “Bhangore is the crucible from where the ISF experiment began,” said a villager at Padmapukur.

Bhangore has a predominantly Muslim population and the ISF’s spirited entry has put the TMC, which is battling inner-party squabbles, on the backfoot. In 2016, Abdur Razzak Mollah (former land reforms minister in the Left Front regime) won the seat by a margin of 18,000-odd votes on a TMC ticket.

However, the TMC dropped the 75-year-old veteran this time, opting for Rezaul Karim, also a former CPI(M) member who had contested the Lok Sabha election from Birbhum in 2019. Dr. Karim was preferred over TMC strongman Arabul Islam which has sparked a inner party feud.

Just a few days before while campaigning for Dr. Karim, Mr. Islam made his discontent public. “We will ensure the victory of our candidate, even if he is from Pakistan. The previous elected representative did not visit the constituency for five years after getting elected,” he said.

The BJP’s Soumi Hati has campaigned only in the Hindu pockets for the April 10 vote, and the ISF has stayed away from them, further polarising the electorate, villagers pointed out. On whether a split in the Muslim vote would help the BJP, villagers at Kamarhait and Machi Bhanga said, “Not in this constituency. But a divide in the Muslim vote here will go against the TMC.”

Bhangore, a rural and poor belt on the fringes of Kolkata’s rich suburbs of Rajarhat and New Town, was in the news over a land movement that began in 2013 when the State government acquired 13 acres from villagers for a power grid project.

From 2014, the stir against the land acquisition led to tension in the area. Things came to a head on January 17, 2017 when villagers blocked roads with uprooted trees and clashed with the police. Two protestors were shot dead, but the police denied opening fire, putting the blame on “outsiders”. The State government came to an agreement with the villagers in August 2018, said Alik Chakraborty of the CPI(ML) Red Star, one of the leaders of the movement.

The CPI(ML) Red Star has fielded Mirza Hasan, a face of the land movement, and he admitted that the ISF has a hold over the villagers, who tend to listen to the peerzada ( religious leader).

“Bhangore is a case study of communal politics now,” said Mr. Chakraborty. “The deep polarisation that is happening here will find an echo in other constituencies,” he added.

The CPI (ML) leadership was till months ago hopeful of an alliance with CPI(M) but it forged an alliance with ISF. In the densely populated South Parganas, according to the 2011 census, there is a 35.57% minority population which will influence several of the 31 seats including Bhangore, Canning, Magrahat, Sonarpur and Metiabruz. In 2016, the TMC had won 29 seats with the Left Front winning two.

The TMC, which came to power in 2011 in the State, riding on the land movements of Nandigram and Singur, found itself on the wrong side of the people in Bhangore. When villagers protested against heavy-handed tactics on the ground, the government moved to make amends, promising not to acquire any land by force.

The villagers hailed the “people’s victory” but three years on, Bhangore is being asked to choose between the Furfura cleric, who holds considerable influence over the region, and the TMC, which claimed it had nurtured the constituency with its welfare schemes.