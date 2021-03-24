Congress demands probe into audio clip on corruption in West Bengal

New Delhi

24 March 2021 20:15 IST

The BJP and the Election Commission should investigate the matter, it says

Demanding an inquiry, the Congress on Wednesday played an audio clip at a press conference in which serious allegations of corruption were levelled against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in West Bengal.

The party said it could not verify the authenticity of the clip that was 1 minute and 28 seconds long. It asked the BJP to investigate the issue. The purported clip relates to a conversation between two persons discussing getting a BJP ticket in Bengal in exchange for money. The clip also talks of misconduct by BJP’s Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh and the party in-charge for Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The voices on the audio clip, however, were not that of Mr. Ghosh or Mr. Vijayvargiya. The Congress claimed that it received the clip from an independent journalist and the identities of the persons taking part in the conversation could not be ascertained.

At the press conference, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate questioned the silence of top BJP leaders on the audio clip that was circulating on social media platforms..

Stating that the matter was in the public domain now, Rajya Sabha member Amee Yagnik asked why the Election Commission had not taken note of the matter so far.

“When an audio clip comes into the public domain and the BJP has objections, they themselves should order an inquiry to clear their name,” she said.

Lok Sabha member Jasbir Singh Gill said, “The BJP should suspend these people [whose names figured in the audio clip] and the Election Commission of India should take note and register a case. It is the duty of the EC to go into the allegations.”

Ms. Shrinate said whenever sensitive and serious allegations are made concerning women, the BJP’s top leaders go silent.

“We demand a complete probe into these allegations and expect the party’s top leadership including Prime Minister, Home Minister, BJP President and the women leaders will break their silence. Those office bearers whose names figure in this clip must come clean about it,”she said.